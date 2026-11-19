ST. CLOUD — James Arthur Anderson, 76, died peacefully at his home in St. Cloud on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Jim was born September 23, 1950, in St. Paul to John “Jack” and Vera (Salzman) Anderson. He worked as a Care Cab driver and a boat inspector for Wright County, positions that reflected his desire to help others. He was active in his AA group and took pride in giving back to the community.

Jim enjoyed watching sports, golfing, and ice fishing, but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Anderson; siblings, Gerald (Marj), Joan Krieger, Candy (Jim), Kathleen (Gerard), and John; and three grandchildren, Landon, Bennett, and Haddie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sons, Alan and Shawn.

Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/James-Jim-A-Anderson?obId=50340464