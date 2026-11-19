Tim L. Miller, 68, died Sunday, November 15, 2026, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Tim was born March 20, 1958, in Grand Rapids to Margaret (Cameron) and Alfred Miller. He lived in Nashwauk and Hibbing before moving to St. Cloud, where he attended Apollo High School and met his future wife, Joan Maiers. They married October 25, 1980, at Holy Angels Church in St. Cloud. Tim worked for more than 30 years at Builder's FirstSource before retiring in 2022. He enjoyed sports, especially Minnesota teams, rock and roll music, concerts, fishing, golfing, and spending time with friends and family.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, November 24, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.

Survivors include his wife, Joan (Maiers) Miller of Sartell; son Tony (Kristin) of Edina; daughter Andrea (John) Marschel of Sartell; four grandchildren; sister Karen (Gary) Salminen; and brother Todd (Mary) Miller.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Tim L. Miller – Daniel Funeral Home