Sharon Von Lienen Schwarting Gunderson passed away peacefully November 9, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, creativity and love for her family.

Sharon was born January 11, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was raised in Iowa, where she met and married Harvey Schwarting. Together, they farmed and raised their two daughters.

Sharon worked for Schantz Furniture before she and Harvey established Schwarting Furniture, repairing, restoring, refinishing and caning family heirlooms. Later, in Salem, Oregon, she founded Shari's Handiwork, creating custom draperies, quilts and caned furniture. After moving to Minnesota, she worked in sales and custom drapery design at Hershfield's, earning a trip to Paris as a top salesperson. In retirement, she created memory bears for families at Benedictine Living Community - Mother of Mercy.

Sharon also enjoyed hunting and fishing and treasured time with family and friends, especially in Breezy Point, Minnesota, with her sister and family.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Block (Lee) of Homestead, Iowa, and Lanette Spanier (Randy) of Albany; grandchildren, Leanne Nevers (Steve), Lieshia Davis (Michael) and Gina Spanier (Joe Thomey); three great-grandchildren, Shelbi, Caden and Brennen; brother Wayne Lienen (Kathy) of Marengo, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and William "Buss" Von Lienen; two brothers; one sister; one grandson; and two great-grandsons.

The family thanked St. Croix Hospice and Benedictine Living Community - Mother of Mercy for the compassionate care provided to Sharon.

A celebration of life will be held in Iowa at a later date.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/sharon-gunderson-2/#!/Obituary