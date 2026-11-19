ROCKVILLE — Dorothy A. Fritz, 88, of Rockville, died Monday, November 16, 2026, at her home.

Dorothy was born February 23, 1938, to John and Stella (Slowikowski) Vodak in Chicago, Illinois. She met Fred Fritz while working at Montgomery Ward in 1957, and they married that October at St. Pius Catholic Church in Chicago. Together they raised four children in Illinois. Dorothy worked as a daycare provider for many years. After retirement, she and Fred moved to Minnesota and became members of Mary of Immaculate Conception Parish, where they were members for 41 years. She was known for her outgoing personality, kindness and beautifully decorated cakes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 23, at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with parish prayers at 6 p.m. There will be no visitation before Mass Tuesday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rockville.

Survivors include her children, Fred (Renee), Dale (Theresa), Ron and Mary (Kevin) Schwartz; brother Robert Vodak; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Dorothy A. Fritz – Benson Funeral Home