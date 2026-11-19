WAITE PARK — Gerald “Jerry” J. Imholte, 89, of Waite Park, died Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Jerry was born January 12, 1937, to Raymond and Catherine (Davis) Imholte. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy as a parachute rigger. He and his family owned and operated Imholte Gas and Moto-Ski and later J&M Mini Mart in Kimball until retiring in 1996. He also served with the Kimball Fire Department for 26 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing, especially at the family's cabin on Leech Lake, golfing, bowling and spending time with family.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Survivors include his children, Julie (Mark) Maier, Jeff (Kristy) Imholte, and Michael (Jill Aleshire) Imholte; three grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Gerald J. Imholte – Benson Funeral Home