LITTLE FALLS — Alfred James Brady, 73, of Little Falls, died Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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