PAYNESVILLE — Gary Fredrick Herzberg, 75, of Paynesville, died Tuesday, November 10, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Gary was born April 7, 1951, in St. Cloud to Harold and Lilah (Kruger) Herzberg. He grew up in Paynesville, worked on the family dairy farm and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1969. He married Marilyn Lahr on November 30, 1974, at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. They raised their two daughters in the Paynesville area.

Gary worked at Laubach’s Chevrolet-Buick and Mills Fur Farm, drove truck for 3B Trucking, sold furniture at Acclaimed Furniture and later worked as service manager at Ted’s RV Land until retiring in 2013. He was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he and Marilyn served as custodians for more than 20 years. Gary enjoyed deer hunting, spearing fish, making wooden decoys, golf cart rides with his grandchildren, storytelling and making deals. His family, especially his four grandchildren, was his greatest joy.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Paynesville; daughters Stephanie (Erik) Burr of Paynesville and Kelly (Phil) Rudney of Roseville; grandchildren Savana and Avery Burr, and Caleb and Jack Rudney; brother Stanley (Marsha) Herzberg; cousin Neil (Patty) Herzberg, who was like a brother; and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Kearns.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Visitation will be held one and a half hours before the service. Burial will be in Paynesville Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes.