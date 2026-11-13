ST. CLOUD — Mary M. Wagner, 93, of St. Cloud, died November 7, 2026.

Mary was born March 5, 1933, to Ed and Hazel (Sell) Essendrup on a farm near Raymond. She graduated from Raymond High School in 1950 and completed a medical secretary program at Minneapolis Business School. She married Jim Wagner on August 22, 1953, and they moved to St. Cloud after his military service. Mary worked at Liberty Loan & Thrift and enjoyed traveling, square dancing, visiting friends and attending her grandchildren's activities. She also volunteered at church, the hospital and schools.

No memorial service is scheduled at this time.

Survivors include her daughter, Deb (Craig) Maki; son, Tim (Ann); sister, Carol (Paul) Meyer; five grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, brother Larry and two grandchildren, Brent and Bradley.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Benson Funeral Home