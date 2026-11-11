COLD SPRING — Bertha H. Braegelmann, 92, died November 9, 2026, at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring.

Bertha was born in Richmond to Joseph and Katie (Stang) Schlangen and grew up on a farm in rural Richmond. She married Roman Braegelmann on August 31, 1955, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They moved to Cold Spring and farmed until retirement, later building a townhome in Cold Spring. Bertha was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Parish, Christian Women and Catholic Aid Association. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing, quilting, crocheting, needlework and music, and took pride in her large family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the church narthex. The service will be livestreamed at christcatholic.com.

Survivors include her children, Barbara (David) Laabs, Bernie Braegelmann (Larry Schultz), Roger (Sheila), Irene (Randy) Somdalen, Janet (Keith) Finstad, Alice (Gene) Schweiss, Paul (Terri), Leon and Kurt (Jolene); son-in-law Dale Gronhovd; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and in-laws Joe and Anna Mae Gruenes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roman in 2008; daughter Amy Gronhovd; sons-in-law James Braun and Tom Loch; grandchild Derrick Schweiss; and her nine siblings.

The family thanked the staff at Benedictine Assumption Home and St. Croix Hospice for their care.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/bertha-braegelmann-2/#!/Obituary