Oak Grove — Arnold “Arnie” F. McCalla died peacefully on November 2, 2026.

McCalla was born January 15, 1960, in Monticello to Russell and Marcella (Haberman) McCalla. He grew up in Becker, later moved to Anoka, and graduated from Anoka High School. He made his home in Oak Grove for more than 30 years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will follow at Becker Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters, Marcia (Danny) Whitt and Elaine (Rick) Wiener; sister-in-law, Annette McCalla; brother-in-law, Dale Powell; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marcella McCalla; brother, Larry “Butch” McCalla; sister, Lois Powell; and great-nephew, Scott Edlund.

The family suggests memorials be made to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Arnold-Arnie-F-Mccalla?obId=50080017