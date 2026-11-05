Long Prairie — LaDonna L. Sommerville, 59, died October 31, 2026.

Sommerville was born May 31, 1967. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, contagious laughter, and appreciation for life's simple pleasures, including fishing, caring for her pets, playing cards and games, and making memories with loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at River of Life Church in Long Prairie. Josiah Tunder will officiate, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

She is survived by her son, Justin Sommerville; parents, Wayne and Martha Ruth; brother, Stacy Ruth (Valerie); nephews, Isaiah and Jace; and special friend, Bob Soule.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Ladonna-L-Sommerville?obId=50067450