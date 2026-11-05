Long Prairie — Lee E. Peterson died peacefully on November 3, 2026.

Peterson was born June 27, 1947, in Alexandria to Gerald Peterson and Leona Lee. He served in the military, achieving the rank of sergeant first class and leading a food service platoon. He was respected by those he worked with in his military and civilian careers. He enjoyed gun collecting, deer hunting with family, traveling out west with his camper to the Quigley rifle match, spending time with his pet tortoise, Teddy, and riding his motorcycle.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, November 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Pastor Noah Wehrspann will officiate, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the service at the church.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Becki) Peterson, Tonya (Brian) Soltis, Wesley (Patricia) Haase, and Rick Haase; sisters, Jill and Darlee; nine grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, Maggie, Wesley, and Bradley, with two more expected. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marguerite (Stevens) Peterson.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Lee-E-Peterson?obId=50082242