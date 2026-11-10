Hopkins — Leona Ann Burton, 91, of Hopkins, formerly of Little Falls, died Thursday, November 5, 2026, at The Glenn in Hopkins.

Burton was born Leona Zetah in Todd County to Thomas and Elizabeth (Wagner) Zetah. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls in 1953 and married Gail Burton on October 19, 1954, at St. Michael's Parish in Motley. She worked as a secretary at an insurance office in Wadena, as a bookkeeper for Andy Revering Accounting in Little Falls and in the radiology department at St. Gabriel's Hospital. She was involved with the Mary of Lourdes School Board and St. Mary's Parish Council and volunteered at St. Otto's Care Center, Faith in Action and St. Gabriel's Hospital. She enjoyed road trips, sewing, crafts, baking and spending time with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Father David Maciej will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

She is survived by her children, Mary, Meg, Gail Jr., Donna, Tom, Hope, Ann, Laura and Jennifer; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gail; daughter, Kristie; several siblings; and son-in-law, Roy Kallemeyn.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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