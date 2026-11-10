SAUK RAPIDS — Joyce M. Hylla, 65, died Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Sterling Park.

Joyce was born May 24, 1961, in St. Paul to Alexander and Ramona (Brick) Hylla. She was an affidavit specialist at Midland Capital and also worked at Fingerhut, Stearns, and Dubow Textile. Joyce enjoyed gardening, sewing, card making, canning, crocheting, four-wheeling, church, socializing, and spending time with family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service at the church.

She is survived by her sister, Wendy (Brad) Janson of Clear Lake, Iowa; niece, Laurie (Brian) Walker of Waverly, Iowa; and nephew, Ben (Amanda) Janson of Dubuque, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Joyce-M-Hylla?obId=50091146