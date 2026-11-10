CLARISSA — Donna Urman, 91, of Clarissa and formerly of Long Prairie, died Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa.

Donna was born January 28, 1935, in Browerville to James and Elizabeth (Sadlo) Souhrada. She married John James Urman on June 8, 1957, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie and was active in the Ladies Aid. Donna taught school before her marriage and later worked the farm with John for many years. She also served on the Bruce Township Board for many years and enjoyed gardening.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate. Burial will be Monday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour before services Saturday at the church.

She is survived by her children, James of Browerville, Dawn (Michael) Karner of Godley, Texas, Mark (Angela) of Alexandria and Paul (Stacey) of Long Prairie; siblings, Viola Noska of Pequot Lakes, LaVonne Noska of Springfield, Illinois, and Dalyn (Phyillis) Souhrada of Lime Springs, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Cindy Dunn.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Donna-M-Urman?obId=50093548