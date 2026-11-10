ST. CLOUD — Dorothy (Hollenkamp) Becker died peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Dorothy was born December 12, 1925, in St. Cloud to Bernard and Mary (Stendara) Hollenkamp. She was the youngest of eight children. Dorothy worked as a riveter during World War II, when she met her husband, Delmar, to whom she was married for 59 years. She was dedicated to her family, raising three children and actively supporting her six grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed crocheting, needlework, sewing, baking, and gardening.

A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Rev. Bob Harren will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will follow the service until 6:30 p.m.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jo and Thomas Becker; grandchildren, Matthew Farias, Joseph (Rhonda) Becker, Terrance Becker Jr., Catherine (Brian) Smith, Michael Becker and Robert (Kayla) Becker; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Delmar Becker, and son, Terrence Becker.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares of the Primitive Observance (Saint Clare's Monastery) in Sauk Rapids or the Priests of the Sacred Heart in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Dorothy-Mary-Becker?obId=50093495