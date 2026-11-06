Evelyn Mary Brenny, 94, of Gilman, passed away on November 5, 2026. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13th from 4pm – 7pm with a Rosary at 4pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 11am with a visitation held one hour prior at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Evelyn was born on October 22, 1932, in Opole, Minnesota, to Anton and Anna (Dobis) Warzecha. In 1958, she married Stephen Brenny, and together they built a beautiful life on the family farm, where they raised their seven children. In 1976, Evelyn experienced the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Stephen. Despite the heartbreak of losing her husband at such a young age, Evelyn demonstrated remarkable strength, determination, and resilience. Through her unwavering faith in God and a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, she found the courage and guidance to carry on. With the love and helping hands of her children, she continued to work and care for the family farm, with the support from God, family, friends, and neighbors, keeping it going through years of hard work and dedication. She remained on the farm until 1994, when she moved to Foley. Evelyn's unwavering devotion to her family and her strong work ethic were a true testament to the remarkable woman she was.

Evelyn loved tending to her garden, quilting, and bowling. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Her faith was an important part of her life and guided her throughout the years. She was a devoted member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she faithfully served as a Christian Mother for nearly 70 years. Her dedication to her church, her strong faith, and her loving spirit were a reflection of the values she held dear.

Evelyn is survived by her children; Greg (Debbie), Bruce (Joanne), Ann (Dan) Puff, Jeff (Kathy), John (Karolyn), Kathy, Paula (Brian) Lorenz; sisters and brother, Celestine Lentner, Bernadine Skaja, Regina Fuller, Marlene Warzecha, Irene O’Connell, Alvin Warzecha, Mae Held; twenty-three grandchildren; and twenty-five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; parents, Anton and Anna; sisters and brothers, Benedict, Cornelius, Laverne, Alfred, and Jane.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Obituary provided by Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter.