Sartell — Kenneth L. Pietron, 84, of Sartell, died Monday, November 2, 2026, at his home.

Pietron was born October 20, 1942, to Edward and Valeria (Krystosek) Pietron. He graduated from Technical High School in 1960 and married May Ann Bidinger on February 27, 1965, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He worked for DeZurik for more than 35 years, retiring as an inventory manager. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Eagles and the Machinist Union. He also volunteered with the Sartell Fire Department for 21 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching the Twins and Vikings, and camping with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. The Rev. Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church's gathering space.

He is survived by his wife, May Ann; sons, Robert and Ron; nine grandchildren; and brother, Roger. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Leo; brother Richard; and sister Fran Saatzer.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in Sartell.

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