Cold Spring — Cooper James Roos, 22, died suddenly and peacefully at home from issues related to his heart condition.

Roos was born in St. Cloud to Ryan Roos and Rochelle Rae Roos Ekman. He was a realtor, beginning his career in Brainerd before working throughout Central Minnesota. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing basketball, pickleball, golf and tennis, and wakeboarding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 8, and noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

He is survived by his parents; stepmother, Katie; brother, Mason (girlfriend Becca); sister, Haille (Connor Beltz); nephew, Casper; niece, Saylor; stepsiblings, Josh, Megan and Emily Ekman; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his goddaughter, Paisley.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/cooper-roos/