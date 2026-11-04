St. Cloud — Harold A. Schneider, Jr., 74, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, October 31, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Schneider was born November 13, 1951, in St. Cloud to Harold A. Sr. and Mary Lou (Nelson) Schneider. He married Joan Sakry on August 21, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park. He worked for Gas Service Company, Stommes Gravel Crushing Company and Central Hydraulics. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622. He enjoyed deer hunting, spending time in his shop, visiting casinos and being with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The Rev. Brad Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Columbarium. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday, both in Heritage Hall at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Joseph and Jennifer; and siblings, Darlene (Kevin) Haley, Gary (Jodi) and Sharon (David) Twedt. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

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