Big Lake — Jacob Marvin Jeurissen, 47, died Friday, October 16, 2026.

Jeurissen was born April 24, 1979, in Shakopee to Kenneth and Diane (Monnens) Jeurissen. He graduated from Shakopee High School and pursued a career in law enforcement after graduating from Alexandria Technical College in 2003. He also served in the U.S. Army for 23 years. He enjoyed riding side-by-sides with family and friends, traveling with his family, woodworking, hockey, working with his CNC machine and gaming.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 25, and will continue two hours before the service Monday. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. November 17 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda; parents, Kenneth and Diane; daughter, Emma; exchange daughter, Arianna Porrone; sister, Missy Gunkle; brother, Jerry Jeurissen; mother-in-law, Julie Maresch; sisters-in-law, Christine Bradley and Breanna Larson; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kiara Jeurissen; grandparents, Elfreda and Harold Monnens and Rita and Leo Jeurissen; niece, Mickenzy Seglar; and several Army brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Jacob-M-Jeurissen?obId=49909943