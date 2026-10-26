Waite Park — Kevin T. Koshiol, 73, of Waite Park, died Friday, October 23, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home after a battle with cancer.

Koshiol was born September 30, 1953, in St. Cloud to Norbert and Jacqueline (Laudenbach) Koshiol. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and St. Cloud State University, earning a bachelor's degree. He worked at Columbia Gear for more than 40 years. He enjoyed sports, the outdoors, golf, deer hunting, camping and fishing.

No services are planned at this time. The family requests donations to Quiet Oaks Hospice in recognition of the care provided to Koshiol.

He is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Aaron) Cornelius; siblings, Dale (Margie), Jeff, Myles (Joyce), Dean (Amy), Bruce (Kathy Anderson), Jeanine (Bob) Massmann and Charles (Melissa); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Laurie and nephew Ted.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: Kevin T. Koshiol obituary