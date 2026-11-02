Sartell — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Lortz, 93, of Sartell, died Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lortz was born November 1, 1932, in St. Cloud to William and Mae (Schroeder) Barthelemy. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and attended the St. Cloud Hospital School of X-ray Technology. She worked at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital, St. Cloud Hospital and the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and volunteered as an election judge for the City of St. Cloud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Walter “Barry” Lortz, Beth Leite and Brad Lortz; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Lortz obituary