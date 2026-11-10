Sartell — Kathleen “Kathy” C. Erickson, 84, of Sartell, died Sunday, November 1, 2026, in St. Cloud.

Erickson was born June 8, 1942, in Maine Prairie Township to Clarence and Ruth (Schill) Unterburger. She grew up in the Litchfield area and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1960. She spent her career in education and administration, working at Dassel Elementary, Dassel-Cokato High School, Central Michigan University and College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California. She married David Erickson on November 6, 1982. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, playing cards, reading, listening to country music and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place Thursday, November 12, at Portland Lutheran Church Cemetery near rural Cashton, Wisconsin.

She is survived by her husband, David; children, Mark (Cindy) Nordstrom and Michelle (Bill) Marschall; stepchildren, Stephen (Aimee), Jeffery (Shauna) and Daniel (Rachel) Erickson; seven grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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