LITTLE FALLS — Jennifer Ann Bollig, 53, of Little Falls, died Sunday, November 1, 2026, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

Jennifer was born October 1, 1973, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Carol Boyce and James “Jim” Dremler. She was reunited in marriage with David Williams. Jennifer enjoyed rock picking, especially searching for agates, and going to bingo with her mom and friends. She deeply loved her daughters and grandchildren and never missed celebrating a birthday or holiday with them. She appreciated the family and friends who supported her as her health declined. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 11, from 9 a.m. until noon at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

She is survived by her parents, Carol Boyce and James Dremler; daughters, Caitlyn Andrews, Carlee Bollig and Kia Anderson; stepson, Kolby Tabatt; brother, Josh Dremler; sister, Jamie Dremler-Wood; and grandchildren, Jace, Kinzlee and Blaine. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and June Bollig and Gene and Ruby Dremler; stepfather, David Boyce; stepmother, Patti Dremler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: https://www.emblombrennyfuneral.com/obituaries/jennifer-bollig