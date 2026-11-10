Pillager — Alvina Mae Kadus, 89, of Pillager, died Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Kadus was born August 10, 1937, to August and Bertha (Peterson) Berglund. She married Robert Lewis Kadus on August 24, 1955, and moved to their dairy farm in Pillager in 1972. She was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Shelly) Kadus, Nancy (Steve) Goligowski, Maren (Albert) Disterhaupt, Brenda (Jeff Pietz) Kadus and Connie (Andrew) Badgerow; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one sister and one brother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Michael; parents; and three brothers.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Alvina.

Read the full obituary: Alvina Mae Kadus obituary