Sartell — Sandra “Sandy” Faye Galbraith, 84, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Galbraith was born April 30, 1942, in Fergus Falls to Richard and Lois Gemar. She graduated from high school in Wheaton and had a career in medical records. She lived in Washington and Montana before moving to Sartell after her husband’s death in 2018. She and her husband owned Panda Tree Farm, where they raised Blue Spruce.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, in the Cottage at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. A meal will be served.

She is survived by her son, Lance Fibranz; daughter, Dawn Mariee Ahlen; stepchildren Angie Adams and Carl Galbraith; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Karin.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Faye Galbraith obituary