HUGO — Thomas G. Adams, 78, of Hugo, formerly of Foley, died October 30, 2026, at Good Life Senior Living in Hugo.

Private burial will take place at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Foley.

Adams is survived by his children, Dave (April) Adams and Shelley Adams; and grandchildren Stone and Hunter Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol and sisters Betty Adams and Carol Javonovich.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.foleyfuneralhome.net/obituaries/thomas-adams