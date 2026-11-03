Cold Spring — George M. Koelbl, 96, died Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud.

Koelbl was born in Jordan, Montana, to Jacob and Georgia (Nelson) Koelbl. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1952 to 1954 and married Meryl Nierenhausen on October 17, 1972. He worked at Cold Spring Granite Company for 42 years. Koelbl enjoyed hiking, cutting wood, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, long bike rides, and flying model airplanes. He was especially proud of his grandson and enjoyed sharing stories about his childhood on the farm in Cold Spring.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 6, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring.

He is survived by his son, Christopher “Chris” (Mandy); grandson, Roman; and siblings, Robert “Bob” Koelbl and Anna Lou “Ann” Bourret. He was preceded in death by his wife, Meryl, and siblings Marie, Helen and Frances.

The family thanked the VA home care staff for their care.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.wennerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/george-koelbl/