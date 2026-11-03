Sauk Rapids — Curt Schibonski, 57, of Sauk Rapids, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Schibonski was born March 26, 1969, in Minneapolis to Dennis and Roberta (Patenaude) Schibonski. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1997 with a degree in electrical engineering. He designed circuit boards in the Twin Cities before founding Netlink Communications, which he sold in 2007. That same year, he joined Midway Iron in St. Cloud, where he eventually became CFO. He married Angela “Angie” Lehnen on January 17, 2004, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.

Curt was a firearm safety instructor in Sauk Rapids and an archery coach in Foley, where he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and teaching children. He also enjoyed computers, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, traveling, and spending time outdoors. His greatest joy was his wife, three daughters, and family.

A Christian funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will lead the service, followed by a luncheon. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour before the service at the church on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Angie; daughters Mya (Chase Wright), Norah and Chloe; mother, Roberta; brother, Jeff (Shar); sister, Denise (Dan) Cheney; parents-in-law, Alice and Michael “Mike” Lehnen; brothers-in-law, Jason “Jay” and Chris Lehnen; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis, and nephew, Tate Lehnen.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Curtis-Curt-B-Schibonski?obId=50059747