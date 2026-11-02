St. Cloud — Richard “Dick” A. Nokes, 91, of St. Cloud, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Nokes was born July 9, 1935, in Columbia, Kentucky, to Barney and Inez (Janes) Nokes. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and married Elizabeth “Dolly” Scheleck in 1961. They moved to St. Cloud in 1981. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone for more than 40 years and later spent eight years at Walmart. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, boating, playing cards, trap shooting, and riding motorcycles.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Guzman; granddaughters Sharee, Jasmine and Serenity; brother Roy Nokes; and sister Elaine Schuster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, in 2022; his parents; and sister Micki Delong.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

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