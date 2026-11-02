Paynesville — Vergene “Jean” Nola Marvel Moe, 96, of Paynesville, died Friday, October 30, 2026, at Paynesville Health Care Center, with family by her side.

Moe was born July 25, 1930, in Paynesville to Raymond and Marvel (Grover) Wegner. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1948 and St. Cloud Teachers College in 1950. She taught in Appleton, Milan and the Montevideo School District. She was active at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed playing baritone with the Montevideo Community Band, bridge, golf and crafting dollhouses.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will begin one hour before the service. Entombment will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens in Montevideo.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Moe; grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Swyter; sisters-in-law Cathy Wegner and Ione Diiro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell, in 2000; daughter Julie Sparrow; twin brother James Wegner; brother-in-law Dennis Swyter; and niece Nancy Diiro.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home.

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