St. Cloud — Susan “Susie” J. Gordon, 58, of St. Cloud, died Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Gordon was born March 18, 1968, in St. Cloud to John and Audrey Benson. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1986 and earned an associate’s degree from St. Cloud State University in 1989. She worked in the Human Resources Department at St. Cloud Hospital for 37 years. She married Daniel “Dan” Gordon in December 1990. She enjoyed making memories with her family, especially her grandchildren, and helping others through her church and community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. A lunch will follow the service. Private family burial will take place before the celebration.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; son, Lukas (Heather) Gordon; daughters Lindsay (Chris) Cooke, Mariah (Tanner) Nordlund and Olivia Gordon; nine grandchildren; parents, John and Audrey Benson; sister, Cindee (Daniel) Petrie; and a niece and nephew. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Susan “Susie” J. Gordon’s obituary