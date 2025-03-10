Sexual Assault Investigation Believed to Have More Victims

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man facing multiple first-degree sexual assault charges is believed to have had additional victims.

Officers say 18-year-old Rakai Davis was arrested in St. Cloud last week.

The alleged assaults happened in November 2024 and in 2023 when he was just 16 years old.

Police say two women came forward last year, one reporting Davis hit her head with a handgun. Investigators believe there are at least two more victims in this "rare" and "shocking" case.

Davis is expected in court later this month.

Original story:

An 18-year-old wanted by St. Paul police has been found and arrested in St. Cloud.

On Monday at about 4:15 p.m. St. Cloud's Police Community Response Team, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, and the St. Cloud SWAT Team used a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Maine Prairie Road.

Rakai Davis was arrested without incident and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

Davis had active arrest warrants for multiple counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct out of Ramsey County and the city of St. Paul.

