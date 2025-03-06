18-Year-Old Wanted By St. Paul Police Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An 18-year-old wanted by St. Paul police has been found and arrested in St. Cloud.

On Monday at about 4:15 p.m. St. Cloud's Police Community Response Team, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, and the St. Cloud SWAT Team used a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Maine Prairie Road.

Rakai Davis was arrested without incident and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

Davis had active arrest warrants for multiple counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct out of Ramsey County and the city of St. Paul.

