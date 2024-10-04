Public Hearing Set to Discuss Backyard Chickens in St. Cloud

Public Hearing Set to Discuss Backyard Chickens in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on Tuesday on backyard chickens.

The commission already discussed the potential keeping of chickens in urban residential districts at its meeting in September.  They requested the city staff prepare an ordinance allowing the keeping of chickens.

The proposed ordinance is largely based on the Sartell ordinance.

They'll discuss topics like minimum lot size, maximum number of chickens, chicken coop requirements, butchering of chickens, animal waste, and disease outbreaks.

A Planning Commission recommendation is needed for it to advance to the city council for its consideration.

