Princeton Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 169
MILACA (WJON News) -- A Princeton woman was taken to the hospital following a crash near Milaca on Friday afternoon. The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Central Avenue.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 169 and an SUV was going north on Highway 169. Authorities say the SUV made a left turn onto Central Avenue and hit the car.
The driver of the car, 42-year-old Nicole Straw of Princeton, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Tracey Sundvall of Milaca, was not hurt.
Snowy road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.
