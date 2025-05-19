10 Finalists Announced for 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota is well represented among this year's finalists for Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Five of the 10 finalists are from central Minnesota counties.

Heidi Montag of Sauk Rapids is representing Benton County, April Klaphake of Sauk Centre is representing Stearns County, Paige Frenchick of Manannah is representing Meeker County, Malorie Thorson of Waverly is representing Wright County, and Haylie Wielenberg of Long Prairie is representing Todd County.

The remaining five finalists include Natalie Clemenson of Zumbrota representing Goodhue County, Monica Evers of Kellogg representing Wabasha County, Nicole Haushchild of Zumbro Falls representing Wabasha County, Alexis Hoefs of New Prague representing Le Sueur County, and Lauren Steffl of Sleepy Eye representing Brown County.

This past weekend, dairy princesses from across Minnesota gathered in Minneapolis.

To be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each candidate submitted an application, participated in a mock interview, delivered a speech, and participated in a mock media interview. They are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills, and enthusiasm for promoting dairy.

The 72nd Princess Kay will be crowned the day before the start of the Minnesota State Fair.

Midwest Dairy sponsors the program.

