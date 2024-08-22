Hutchinson Woman Named 71st Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson woman has been named the 71st Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Nineteen-year-old Rachael Visser represented McLeod County during the ceremony held Wednesday night a the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Visser will serve as a goodwill ambassador for the nearly 1,800 Minnesota dairy farm families. She attends the University of Minnesota.

Her first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair.

Katie Ketchum representing Winona County and Grace Woitalla representing Stearns County were selected as runners-up. Each of those women won scholarship money.

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communications skills and enthusiasm for dairy. The Midwest Dairy Association sponsors the program.

