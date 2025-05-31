CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A premier sporting event is coming to Clearwater in June. A Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) championship event will take place at The Preserve in Clearwater from June 13th through the 15th.

The Preserve Championship will feature professional disc golfers taking on new enhancements to the "Black Bear" course. The enhancements will weave together elements from the venue's three pay-to-play 18-hole disc golf courses: Red Fox, Lynx, and Timberwolf. Visit Great St. Cloud's Rachel Thompson says it is an annual event:

"It was here last year as well, but it is a vie for the title of that tournament, so world athletes coming, lots of wonderful disc golf to be seen."

PHOTO courtesy of Big Rubber Duck. PHOTO courtesy of Big Rubber Duck. loading...

In addition to disc golf, the event will also have an appearance by the world's largest rubber duck. The sport of disc golf continues to grow, with over 20.1 million rounds played in 2024.

Day and weekend passes are available for the Preserve Championship starting at just under $13.00, and it is the 6th year for the Clearwater tournament.

