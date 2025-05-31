Clearwater Welcomes The Preserve Championship And A Giant Rubber Duck
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A premier sporting event is coming to Clearwater in June. A Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) championship event will take place at The Preserve in Clearwater from June 13th through the 15th.
The Preserve Championship will feature professional disc golfers taking on new enhancements to the "Black Bear" course. The enhancements will weave together elements from the venue's three pay-to-play 18-hole disc golf courses: Red Fox, Lynx, and Timberwolf. Visit Great St. Cloud's Rachel Thompson says it is an annual event:
"It was here last year as well, but it is a vie for the title of that tournament, so world athletes coming, lots of wonderful disc golf to be seen."
In addition to disc golf, the event will also have an appearance by the world's largest rubber duck. The sport of disc golf continues to grow, with over 20.1 million rounds played in 2024.
Day and weekend passes are available for the Preserve Championship starting at just under $13.00, and it is the 6th year for the Clearwater tournament.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta