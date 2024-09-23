Popular Broadway Musical Making Its Return To Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A recent Broadway smash is making its return to Minnesota. Hennepin Arts has announced the Book of Mormon will hit the stage at the Orpheum Theatre for six shows from December 10th through the 15th.
The show features music and lyrics written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame and is directed by Stone and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.
Since it first opened in 2011, the Book of Mormon has become one of Broadway's most successful shows breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record over 50 times, has received nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. Tickets for all six shows go on sale on Friday.
