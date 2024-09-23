Popular Broadway Musical Making Its Return To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A recent Broadway smash is making its return to Minnesota. Hennepin Arts has announced the Book of Mormon will hit the stage at the Orpheum Theatre for six shows from December 10th through the 15th.

"The Book Of Mormon" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals & Curtain Call Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images loading...

The show features music and lyrics written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame and is directed by Stone and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Get our free mobile app

65th Annual Tony Awards - Show Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images loading...

Since it first opened in 2011, the Book of Mormon has become one of Broadway's most successful shows breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record over 50 times, has received nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. Tickets for all six shows go on sale on Friday.

The Olivier Awards 2023 - Show Jeff Spicer, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.