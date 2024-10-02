UPDATE: Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired
UPDATE: St. Cloud Police have updated that they have the suspect and the scene now secure. Investigators are remaining on scene and more information will be released once they are done with their investigation.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a report of a gunshot being fired inside a house on the West end of St. Cloud.
They say all of the occupants of the house with exception of a lone suspect are accounted for and uninjured.
The suspect believe to be inside house.
They say updates will be sent out as more information is available. No other information has been released at this time.
