Cold Spring Man Arrested After Alleged Police Chase, Crash

BAXTER (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase through several counties, which ended when his vehicle crashed into a building.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident started just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday when they received a report from the Baxter Police Department that they were trying to find a vehicle involved in a property damage incident.

Deputies found the suspect's vehicle on Highway 210 near Pillager. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the chase was terminated due to the driving conditions.

A short time later, they received a report that the vehicle had crashed into a building near Highway 10 and Highway 210 in the city of Motley in Morrison County.

Twenty-year-old Dawson Pawluck of Cold Spring was taken to the hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries and then later transferred over to the Baxter Police Department. There were no other injuries from the incident.

