Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Morrison Co. Highway
PIERZ (WJON News) -- An airplane had to make an emergency landing on a Morrison County highway.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Monday at about 1:20 p.m. on Highway 27 near the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club, about four miles west of Pierz.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Aaron Casper of Eden Prairie was the pilot of a small plane that was traveling from the Brainerd area to Eden Prairie. Casper says he lost engine power at 3,500 feet in the air. Casper reported that he had to make an emergency landing on the highway.
Once on the roadway, he drove the plane into the ditch to avoid traffic.
Casper was not hurt.
The FAA is still investigating.
