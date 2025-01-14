Spotlight: 90s Country, Tool Music, Armadillos at Pioneer Place

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From country to rock and everything in between there's a wide variety of music coming to the stage at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

This Friday Radio Nation Presents a Tribute to 90s Country, and on Saturday there's a tribute to Tool. Seating is limited for the Tool show.

Owner Ray Herrington says The Fabulous Armadillos will be on stage for 10 shows over the next two weeks. Their theme is "songs about the highway of life."

You can probably guess half the set list, but they always pull something out. Six Days on the Road, Everyday Is A Winding Road, King of the Road, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, a lot of songs like that, a good theme.

Herrington says you can check the Pioneer Place website for tickets for individual shows.

Get our free mobile app

On February 1st is the 7 Wonders of Rock featuring the vocal legends of the 70s and 80s. There's limited seating remaining for that show as well.

On Tuesdays at 12:20 p.m. on the News @ Noon Show on WJON, we feature the various entertainment venues around the St. Cloud metro area and highlight some of their upcoming shows on their calendar.

READ RELATED ARTICLES