Spotlight: Pioneer Place Ready for Busy Holiday Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we get closer to the holiday season, the Pioneer Place on Fifth is getting busier.

This weekend there are tribute shows for Tom Petty and Alabama. Tickets to each of those shows are over half sold out so far.

The Fabulous Armadillos will be on the stage every night for the next two weeks. There are still a few tickets left for some dates.

And, they kick off their holiday shows with a comedian on the night before Thanksgiving.

We've got Sunday Christmas shows coming up, we have Thursdays and Wednesdays, and it's going to get busy. I think there's one Tuesday in December that's the only day we don't have a show in December.

Owner Ray Herrington says the Christmas-themed shows usually sell well, so he encourages you to buy your tickets early if there is a specific performance or date that you want.

