Pioneer Elementary In Pierz Receives National Recognition

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Seven Minnesota schools have received a national honor. The U.S. Department of Education recognized the seven schools as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2024.

The award recognizes educational institutions that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

The seven Minnesota schools receiving the award are Pioneer Elementary in Pierz, Caledonia High School, Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary School, Franklin Elementary in Mankato, James Knoll Elementary in Ortonville, Chippewa Middle School in North Oaks, and Oakwood Elementary in Plymouth. The Department of Education recognized 356 schools across the country in total.

