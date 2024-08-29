Pierz Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Pierz man was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.
The Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. they were called to a single-vehicle crash on 260th Avenue, about four miles south of Buckman.
Sixty-three-year-old James Gruber of Pierz was driving south when his vehicle went off the road, hit a field approach, and ended up in a cornfield.
Get our free mobile app
He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Gas Prices Fall Heading Into Labor Day Weekend
- Craft Cocktails, Live Music On Display In Downtown St. Cloud
- Demo Work Planned for Portion of St. Joe Mill Site
- New St. Joe Food Hall Announces Restaurant Concepts
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag