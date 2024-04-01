Pickleball Courts Planned for St. Joseph Park

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph is preparing to install its first outdoor pickleball courts.

The city council will consider approving the design phase for the courts during its meeting on Monday.

The contract with SEH is for just under $19,000 to construct three pickleball courts at Millstream Park. The contract indicates the job will be completed in about 2 1/2 months.

Millstream Park is 35 acres in size on the northwest edge of St. Joseph along the Watab River.

