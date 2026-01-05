Sartell Woman Sentenced After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Sartell Woman Sentenced After Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Avosb - Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman who struck and killed a pedestrian with her car and then fled the scene has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 22-year-old Cadee Campbell to a stayed sentence of one year in prison and three years of probation. She must serve 16 days in the county jail.

Campbell pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to stop for a traffic collision causing injury or death in October.

The incident happened last February near the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Campbell was heading south on Highway 15 and had just crossed through the intersection at Highway 23. Witnesses told police that a man was crossing the southbound lanes outside of the crosswalk and was struck by the car.

Court records show Campbell fled the scene, but called police to report she was the driver involved in the crash.

The man, whose name is not listed in the complaint, died as a result of his injuries.

Police officers interviewed Campbell at her residence, and according to the complaint, she admitted to knowing she hit a person but left because she didn't want to exit her car with her child inside.

